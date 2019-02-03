"The Falcon" is seen outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on February 2, 2019. - The New England Patriots will meet the Los Angeles Ram at Super Bowl LIII on February 3rd. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
The Beat Full Show (2/2/19): Super Bowl Preview, Gladys Knight’s Anthem prop bet & more
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in sports: The guys kick around some more prop bets and other Super Bowl miscellany; Former Bears WR Earl Bennett checks in from Atlanta and we stack up the Rams and Pats; Carm issues a challenge to the listeners based on the prop bet for Gladys Knight singing the National Anthem, and more.