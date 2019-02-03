× “Soup”er Bowl Sunday with Alison Velazquez of Skinny Souping

It’s “Soup”er Bowl Sunday on Food Time this week and Dean’s got a bowl full of recipes that are both delicious and healthy!

First, Alison Velazquez of Skinny Souping joins Dean on the phone to talk about her amazing soup recipes designed for the souper on the go who doesn’t want to sacrifice health for taste. Her soups are specially made to be enjoyed hot or cold and eliminate many of the less than healthy ingredients of popular canned soups.

Plus, Dean gets listener’s recipes for their favorite soups.