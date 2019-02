× Recognize Manipulative and Emotionally Abusive People

Dr. Stephanie Sarkis joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss her book Gaslighting about manipulative and emotionally abusive behavior. Dr. Sarkis explains the type of people that use this behavior, why they act this way and how you can identify those people.

You can purchase Dr. Sarkis’ book here.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.