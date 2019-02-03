FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Martin, right, looks over his wager at Rivers Casino, as the new, temporary sports betting area opened in Pittsburgh. Pending Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approval, regular operations are scheduled to begin Saturday, Dec. 15. Marton made several wagers, including placing a $100 bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers to win the Super Bowl. Anyone willing to wager that the high-scoring Patriots or Rams will get shut out in the Super Bowl can count on a big payday if that unlikely scenario occurs. Prop bets aren’t a big moneymaker for sports books during the season, but they pick up popularity as the nation is intensely focused on a single game. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic. File)
Pinch Hitters 2/1/19: Harry Teinowitz In For Nick Digilio | Full Show
WGN Radio’s Harry Teinowitz is in for Nick Digilio and he starts the show off discussing marijuana in the workplace. He is then joined by Sam Panayotovich to discuss the plethora of prop bets available for Super Bowl 53. Then, Harry and WGN Radio’s Ben Anderson talk best Super Bowl commercials through the years. Later on, Harry share’s the new food collaboration being offered by Kentucky Fried Chicken and discusses weird food concoctions. Topping off the show, Harry and Ben invite listeners to share their favorite sports movies in honor of the big game this weekend. All this and more!