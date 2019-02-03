× Pinch Hitters 2/1/19: Harry Teinowitz In For Nick Digilio | Full Show

WGN Radio’s Harry Teinowitz is in for Nick Digilio and he starts the show off discussing marijuana in the workplace. He is then joined by Sam Panayotovich to discuss the plethora of prop bets available for Super Bowl 53. Then, Harry and WGN Radio’s Ben Anderson talk best Super Bowl commercials through the years. Later on, Harry share’s the new food collaboration being offered by Kentucky Fried Chicken and discusses weird food concoctions. Topping off the show, Harry and Ben invite listeners to share their favorite sports movies in honor of the big game this weekend. All this and more!