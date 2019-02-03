× On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 2/2/19

Dane Neal got the show “On The Road’ by talking all things grilling and 2019 Super Bowl game day with the Max Good of Amazing Ribs. Next Dane is joined with co-founder of Whiskey Bent BBQ, Chad Ward, to talk food, football, smoking and how to do super bowl right with Traeger Grills. To close out the first half of the show Dane talked with radio personality, Breandan Rook and producer, Ashley Bihun about braving the polar vortex.

In the latter half of the show Dane talked with the one and only Darrell Waltrip all about his super bowl game day celebration and his birthday coming up. Listen as DW expresses his excitement for Speed-week coming up over at Daytona International Speedway. Next Dane is joined on the show with Marketing Manager for Maven: The new car sharing experience, Kristen Alexander. To close out the show Dane talked with Breandan and Ashley about super bowl traditions, celebrations plans and meals that we should have at our celebrations.