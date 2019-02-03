× Karen Conti | Full Show 2/3/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

This week Karen starts off the show with Fox 32 Chicago’s Weatherman Mark Strehl. They talk about National Weatherman’s Day, Groundhog Day and the basis behind the groundhog’s shadow, plus the ice-cracking earthquake phenomenon on Lake Michigan. Then, Karen is joined by Dr. Stephanie Sarkis to discuss her book Gaslighting, about the manipulative and abusive behavior a person may use within relationships.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.