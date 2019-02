× Earl Bennett has faith in Sean McVay and the Rams: “This is the time for the young coaches to really cement themselves”

Former Bears WR and host of the Prostyle Podcast Earl Bennett joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz from Atlanta as we preview Super Bowl LIII. They discuss whether Aaron Donald and the Rams defense can put enough pressure on Tom Brady, Todd Gurley’s health and how the LA’s overall talent stacks up against the playoff experience of Bill Belichick and the Pats, and more.