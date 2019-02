× Chicago’s Own John Cusack Gives His Spin of ‘High Fidelity’ with a Screening and LIVE Q&A at The Genesee Theater

Chicago’s own John Cusack, who has hit the big screen in classics such as ’Say Anything’, ’Sixteen Candles’, ’The Sure Thing’ and ‘Gross Point Blank’, joins Dave to look back and give his spin on movie ‘High Fidelity’ and preview his screening and LIVE Q&A at The Genesee Theater on Sunday, February 10th.