× Brian Noonan Show 2/3/19: Bearman talks Hall of Fans; The Trotter Project crafts cocktails

Brian talks to Chicago Bears superfan Don “Bearman” Wachter about getting into the inaugural Hall of Fans and writer Josh Noel talks store-brand beers. Plus: Tyler Jorstad from The Trotter Project stops by with Chef Ian Voakes to discuss an upcoming night of food and drink for a cause.



Bears superfan Don “Bearman” Wachter calls Brian to talk about his inclusion as one of the first inductees into the Ford Hall of Fans museum at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He talks about the experience and how it was “probably one of the greatest accomplishments of his life” live from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Turning his attention to beer, Brian welcomes writer Josh Noel, who writes about beer for the Chicago Tribune and wrote the book “Barrel-Aged Stout and Selling Out: Goose Island, Anheuser-Busch and How Craft Beer Became Big Business.” He talks about the beers you can get from Trader Joe’s, Costco and Aldi, based on his recent article in the Chicago Tribune.

Newsman Roger Badesch then joins the crew so they can all talk about how they survived the extreme cold weather over the past week, not to mention keeping their cars running. Cody Gough, Brian’s producer, then airs his grievances about not finding communal maple syrup in either of the refrigerators in the office, which snowballs into a conversation about what you should and should not take from others in work refrigerators.

Tyler Jorstad from The Trotter Project joins Brian in-studio with some Treaty Oak Distillery gin and whiskey cocktails to talk about drinks and the TTP mission. He’s accompanied by Chef Ian Voakes, Executive Chef and Owner of 3 Squares Diner (1020 W Lawrence Avenue) and chef at Jam in Logan Square (2853 N Kedzie Avenue). They discuss a partnership between The Trotter Project and 3 Squares Diner for a night of cocktails and fundraising on Tuesday, February 12, from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Jorstad will be the guest bartender for the evening, mixing up three different cocktails with Treaty Oak Distillery gins and whiskeys.