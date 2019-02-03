× Addressing the concerns that exist in these early days of the J.B. Pritzker Administration

Rick Pearson speaks with GOP state Rep. David McSweeney about the new Democratic administration of J.B. Pritzker. David touches on the need to focus on creating new jobs rather than increasing minimum wage; his optimism in working with Pritzker to approve incentives that will encourage manufactures to locate to Southern IL and allow for well-paying jobs; and the need for all Republicans to work together in unison in order to move forward effectively.