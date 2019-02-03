In this Aug. 25, 2015 photo, llinois Rep. David McSweeney, R-Barrington Hills, speaks to lawmakers while on the House floor during session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. McSweeney, who was one of a handful of "no" votes against the first major budget deal reached in a year says a tax increase becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy because with every day that goes by, the deficit is getting worse, Thursday, July 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Addressing the concerns that exist in these early days of the J.B. Pritzker Administration
Rick Pearson speaks with GOP state Rep. David McSweeney about the new Democratic administration of J.B. Pritzker. David touches on the need to focus on creating new jobs rather than increasing minimum wage; his optimism in working with Pritzker to approve incentives that will encourage manufactures to locate to Southern IL and allow for well-paying jobs; and the need for all Republicans to work together in unison in order to move forward effectively.