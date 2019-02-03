A-List Interviews: Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks from “Lego Movie 2”, Liam Neeson from “Cold Pursuit”

Posted 1:47 PM, February 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:37PM, February 3, 2019

Actor Liam Neeson attends the premiere for "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" at Alice Tully Hall during the 56th New York Film Festival on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Dean talks with Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks about The Lego Movie 2, Pratt’s recent engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger and trial of a Biblical diet plus Banks’ recent appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

He also sits down with silver-screen legend Liam Neeson to talk about the popularity and longevity of the Marx Brothers and their experiences watching Duck Soup and other classics. Plus they talk about Neeson’s new movie Cold Pursuit and why it’s unlike many of his other “man with a certain set of skills” films.