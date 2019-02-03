× A-List Interviews: Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks from “Lego Movie 2”, Liam Neeson from “Cold Pursuit”

Dean talks with Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks about The Lego Movie 2, Pratt’s recent engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger and trial of a Biblical diet plus Banks’ recent appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

He also sits down with silver-screen legend Liam Neeson to talk about the popularity and longevity of the Marx Brothers and their experiences watching Duck Soup and other classics. Plus they talk about Neeson’s new movie Cold Pursuit and why it’s unlike many of his other “man with a certain set of skills” films.