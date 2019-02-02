× Startup Showcase: ROW RiGOR & Coinseed

Today on the Startup Showcase host, Scott Kitun, kicks off the show by talking with co-founder of ROW RiGOR, Kevin Allen. ROW ViGOR is the world class cardio solution to your fitness goals. Whether you’re a seasoned rower or a beginner, we have the live rowing and recorded content that will take your fitness to the next level. Get it now and they will Respect Your ViGOR. Next on the show Scott is joined with co-founder of Coinseed, Sukhbat Lkhagvadorj. Coinseed is an iOS and Android mobile app that makes it easy to invest your spare change into cryptocurrencies. You download the app, connect your bank account, create a portfolio from dozens of cryptocurrencies, then watch your portfolio grow over time. To invest in ROW ViGOR click here and to invest in Coinseed click here.