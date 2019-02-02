× OTL #642: Lincoln Yards’ impact on local music, Justice 13 mayoral survey, The Secret History of Lefty Dizz

Mike Stephen discusses the potential impact of Lincoln Yards on the local music scene with journalist Mark Guarino, learns the results of the Chicago Justice Project’s Justice 13 mayoral survey, and discovers the Secret History of the late local Blues guitar rocker Lefty Dizz. This week’s local music is brought to you by Derek Clegg.

