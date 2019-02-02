× New wreck site discovered, possible link to cracking Amelia Earhart disappearance

Bill Snavely, Director of Project Blue Angel joins the Matt Bubala Show to talk about new ideas surrounding the disappearance of Amelia Earhart. Snavely has been researching a reported wreck site near on Buka Island near Papua New Guinea. The debris located seem to be consistent with the Lockheed Electra 10E, which is consistent to what Earhart was flying. “No one has ever searched the area,” Snavely says. He also adds that 70 percent of her route was never searched and this new site would have been on her initial route. Bill learned about the wreck site in 2005 and in 2011 was approached by local government officials to investigate the site. Bill and his Project Blue Angel team were granted rights to search the area over the next five years and trekked to Buka Island last year. A GoFundMe page has been created for another expedition to Buka Island that will include additional experts and equipment. If you are interested in donating, check out the link listed above. You can also visit their website or Matt’s Facebook page for underwater pictures documenting Project Blue Angel’s work.