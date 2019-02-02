× Matt Bubala Full Show 2-2-19

On this episode, Matt and the crew have tons to discuss. Roger and Jess give Matt a confidence booster as he comes to terms with his poor eye sight. Since Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend, we catch up with our good friend Sam Panayotovich from Vegas on Super Bowl bets. Speaking of money gambling and saving, we also get an update on Roger’s Disney fund At 2:30 a.m., we chat with Bill Snavely from Project Blue Angel about some new information on Amelia Earhart. Throughout the show, we talk about music greats like Bob Marley, in honor of his upcoming birthday and Buddy Holly. Listeners chime in with their favorite memories of these artists and share how some songs are tied into the plane crash. Later on, we attempt to figure out how Jess can convince her boyfriend to clean the house…and how Matt’s son Jack can clean his car. Tune in for all the fun!