× Current bets placed on the Super Bowl total up to 6 billion dollars

Former WGN Radio sports reporter, Sam Panayotovich joins The Matt Bubala Show to talk Super Bowl Sunday! This is Sam’s first Super Bowl experience since he moved to Las Vegas and became a host on VSiN. Tune in as he tells listeners everything you need to know about sports betting. Panayotovich says “some people are still ignoring that sports betting is a real thing.” The American Gaming Association created a list of bets on the Super Bowl game. 160 million people in Vegas alone are betting on this game and 320 million people in the country are betting on the game legally. Currently, sports betting is legal in 8 states. By 2020, he predicts that 30 states will be participating in legal sports betting. Do you think Illinois will be one of them?