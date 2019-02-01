× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/1/19: Roomba Lawn Mowers, Learning From Tom Brady Leadership, & The Advertising Shift for Skittles

Roombas are fairly commonplace is households these days, but they soon could be going from our living rooms to our lawns. Steve Bertrand and Andrea Hanis discussed how the robot vacuum company is expanding it’s reach, and testing out a self driving lawn mower on small plots of lawn in Europe. Alan Jagnandan then prepared for the Super Bowl this weekend and explained how we can learn something from Tom Brady in the business world, Lewis Lazare is excited for how Skittles is taking a different approach to Super Bowl advertising this year, and Front Row Phyllis gave some entertainment alternatives for those who aren’t fans of watching football.