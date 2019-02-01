× Top Five@5 (02/01/19): Larry Kudlow celebrates January’s job numbers, President Trump says building the wall has already started, Green Day’s ‘Dookie’ turns 25, and more…

Top Five@5 for Friday, February 01, 2019:

After impressive job numbers for the month, the White House released a video featuring Larry Kudlow celebrating the news. President Trump addressed the press today to make his case for funding his border wall before February 15th. According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, over 650,000 ride sharing trips are done at O’Hare airport which causes traffic delays. Now, aldermen are calling for a cap in the amount of ride share drivers that can be present at the busy airport. Also, Green Day’s ‘Dookie’ album turns 25.

