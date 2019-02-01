× The Opening Bell 2/1/19: Paul Nolte Answers Listener Questions About Retirement, Stocks, and The Economy

There’s always something that impacts the markets and this week, it was the cold (among other things). Steve Grzanich sat down with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) for the full hour to talk about the major factors shaking the markets, the economy, and your money. The two also answered listener questions touching on how to help your 4019(k) to surviving market volatility.