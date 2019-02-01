× The Mincing Rascals 02.01.19: Speaker Madigan sued, Jussie Smollett, Mueller, Super Bowl LIII

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. They discuss Speaker Mike Madigan’s deposition in the lawsuit charging Madigan for getting extra names put on the ballot against Jason Gonzales. Staying local, the Rascals break down the details scattering about the assault of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. Plus, the Rascals talk about the Mueller investigation’s latest developments, including Roger Stone’s Nixon era victory signs. But in light of the big weekend in football, the Mincing Rascals want to go over their favorite Super Bowl LIII ads.

John recommends watching “The Wife”, and reading Prosecuting the President by Andrew Coan, and then listening to John’s live interview with him Monday.

Justin recommends watching the last six episodes of “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”.

Steve recommends checking out a teaser of Broadway’s Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical, which will only be performed Sunday during the Super Bowl, in New York.

Eric recommends checking out all the Super Bowl ads and picking your favorite one.