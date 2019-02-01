× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.01.19: Dibs, another federal holiday, the lawsuit against Madigan

John Williams talks dibs now that the weather is warmer, and the snow is keeping us diligent when it comes to reserving our street parking spots. Listeners chime in with shocking dibs stories. Then, John wants to know what you think about Senator Mitch McConnell’s idea to make voting day a federal holiday. You chime in. Jason Gonzales joins the show, to explain why he filed a lawsuit against Speaker Mike Madigan, after Madigan garnered a group of “sham” nominees to the ballot against Gonzales. Finally, John, Elif and Jen give you the weekend “Fun Stuff To Do” segment and Bright Side of Life!