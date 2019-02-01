× The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (02/01/19): Sheldon Silver, the Kahn of the Frozen North, and Staying Warm in Cold Chicago Politics

The Chicago Way (02/01/19): From behind the cold Iron Blue Curtain of Illinois politics, John Kass reports from an undisclosed location about the similarities between disgraced New York power broker Sheldon Silver & the Kahn of frozen Madiganistan. Plus, Kasso tells stories of staying warm in polar vortex that is Chicago politics.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3591806/3591806_2019-02-01-100906.64kmono.mp3

