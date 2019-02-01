The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (02/01/19): Sheldon Silver, the Kahn of the Frozen North, and Staying Warm in Cold Chicago Politics

John Kass' dog Zeus stays warm by the fire.

The Chicago Way (02/01/19): From behind the cold Iron Blue Curtain of Illinois politics, John Kass reports from an undisclosed location about the similarities between disgraced New York power broker Sheldon Silver & the Kahn of frozen Madiganistan. Plus, Kasso tells stories of staying warm in polar vortex that is Chicago politics.

