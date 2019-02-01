× Sports Central, Live From Radio Row Day 5: “Peanut” Tillman, Jerry Rice, Akiem Hicks, and more!

A long week full of stars on Radio Row at Super Bowl 53 continued Friday afternoon with the great wide receiver of all time, Jerry Rice. Adam Hoge sits down with the G.O.A.T. to talk about how the receiver position has changed over the years and rumors of Antonio Brown potentially heading to San Francisco. Adam also talked to a couple of Bears Pro Bowlers: starting defensive end, Akiem Hicks, and former cornerback, Charles Tillman. Other guests include: former Northwestern superback, Danny Viatle; London Fletcher, a linebacker who spent 16 years in the NFL; Greg Jennings, who is most well-known for his days catching passes from Aaron Rodgers; and Ricardo Lockette, who won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks and had a cup of coffee with the Bears as well.

