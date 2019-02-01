FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to reporters in Springfield, Ill. Already holding the title for longest state budget stalemate, Illinois is poised to enter a third year without a spending plan as the feud between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats controlling the Legislature drags on. They're expected to return to Springfield for a special session starting Wednesday, June 21, 2017, facing higher stakes to get a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Speaker Mike Madigan opponent Jason Gonzales on Madigan’s “sham candidates”
Speaker Mike Madigan opponent Jason Gonzales joins John Williams to explain what drove him to sue the 39-year Illinois House Speaker for crowding the ballot with “sham candidates”. Jason also shares what inspired him to run for office in the first place. Plus, he says Madigan used his weak physical point to his own advantage.