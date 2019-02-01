× Roe Conn Full Show (02/01/19): Showtime’s Mark McKinnon previews what’s happening on ‘The Circus’, Tom Skilling gives us this weekend’s forecast, a Top Five@5 you wont’ believe, and more…

On the Friday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davalantes, Mark McKinnon of Showtime’s ‘The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show On Earth’ stops by to give a preview of this weekend’s episode. Tom Skilling give you this weekend’s weather forecast. Susie ‘Sunshine’ of U.S. Equities at Aviva Investors joins the gang to analyze this month’s job numbers and what it means for the economy. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!