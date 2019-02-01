× Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures talk to Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas, Chief of Cardiology Dr. Clyde Yancy tells us more about the effects of this arctic weather, plus tips on a more organized closet with Lora LaPratt | 1.31.19

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures get to know more about Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas and his campaign.

Chief of Cardiology at Northwestern Hospital Dr. Clyde Yancy warn us of the harsh effects the recent arctic weather has on the body.

Speaking of weather, we’re checking in with WGN Meteorologist Tom Skilling about the arctic chill shocking all of the Chicagoland area.

Plus, get organized with Lora LaPratt of Shopping Girl as she gives us the scoop on how to turn our own closets into a private boutique.