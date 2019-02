× Mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle: “I hope to work with the members of the city council.”

Mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss why she should be Chicago’s mayor. She says that we need to strengthen the public schools and address the violence issue in the neighborhoods that need it most. She wants a holistic approach to strengthening the neighborhoods. It’s the only way we can be a world class city.