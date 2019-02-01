× Mayoral candidate Amara Enyia, Patrick Cotter on Solis, law school deans Roasto Perea & Krent

Amara Enyia joins us in studio to explain why she’s the best candidate to lead Chicago.

Former federal prosecutor and longtime white-collar defense attorney Patrick Cotter discusses the federal investigations of aldermen Burke & Solis.

DePaul University College Of Law Dean Jennifer Rosato Perea & Chicago-Kent College Of Law Dean Harold Krent discuss recent bar passage rates and other challenges facing law schools.