Mayoral candidate Amara Enyia, Patrick Cotter on Solis, law school deans Roasto Perea & Krent
Amara Enyia joins us in studio to explain why she’s the best candidate to lead Chicago.
Former federal prosecutor and longtime white-collar defense attorney Patrick Cotter discusses the federal investigations of aldermen Burke & Solis.
DePaul University College Of Law Dean Jennifer Rosato Perea & Chicago-Kent College Of Law Dean Harold Krent discuss recent bar passage rates and other challenges facing law schools.
In the Legal Grab Bag, WGN producer Tom Hush and ADR Systems Senior VP Alex Goodrich join Tina & Rich to discuss breaking legal news involving the Michael Jackson documentary, Fyre Fest, law firm diversity and more.