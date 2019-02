× “Man of the People with Pat Tomasulo”- What to Expect From Season 2

WGN-TV’s sports anchor, reporter, and host of ‘Man of the People’ Pat Tomasulo joins us Bill and Ana Belaval from WGN-TV to talk about what to expect in season 2 of the comedy series! Check the show on WGN-TV Saturday, February 2 at 10pm CT.

