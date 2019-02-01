× Jesse McCartney Interview At Chicago’s House Of Blues | Sound Sessions

Singer Jesse McCartney sits down with Michael Heidemann (WGN Radio / Sound Sessions) at Chicago’s House Of Blues to chat about his new single “Wasted”, his return to music with “The Resolution Tour”, his dog Bailey and being mobbed by girls at a local Chicago mall.

