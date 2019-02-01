× In Honor of Tom Brady, WGN’s Resident Veg-Head, Elysabeth Alfano, Makes Vegan Super Bowl Chili

In honor of Tom Brady, vegan extraordinaire during the football season, I thought I would make a little spicy chili. Actually, I am making a lot of spicy chili! Vegan Chili is easily made in big portions for many people. So, it is perfect when I am having lots of people over to watch the big game. After all, you’ve got to keep it easy! That way you can focus on more important things like where to put everyone’s coats.

The trick to chili is to really load up on the spices. Don’t hold back! Add lots of spices and fresh ingredients and you can’t go wrong! Are you looking to make food for your Super Bowl party? Wow your friends this awesome vegan dish! And let me know how it goes.

Watch the video below or click here for the full recipe.

I’ll be bringing you more recipes in the weeks to come! For more information and healthy recipes, visit https://elysabethalfano.com/category/recipes/ .

