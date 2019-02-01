× Bill Leff and Ana Belaval Full Show 2.1.19

The Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder Show for Friday, February 1, 2019:

Ana Belaval fills in for Wendy Snyder. Bill and Ana talk about ugly-cute celebrities, The View, Tom Brokaw’s comments about the Hispanic community, bilingual education, and much more. Then, WGN TV’s Pat Tomasulo joins the show to tell us what to expect from Season 2 of “Man of The People with Pat Tomasulo.”

