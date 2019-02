× Bill Leff and Ana Belaval Bonus Hour 2.1.19

On this edition of the Bill and Wendy bonus hour, the lovely Ana Belaval fills in for Wendy. Bill and Ana talk about Goose Island’s new Dibs beer, the Jussie Smollett attack, reporting in extreme weather, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.