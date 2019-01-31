× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/31/19: Robocalls Spiking in 2018, Baby Boomers Fearing Retirement, & Illinois Rent Control

No matter what the weather is some technology always works, even if you don’t want it to. Steve Bertrand learned from Rochelle Garner that robocalls where running almost constantly last year jumping up 46% over last year. Bill Geiger then jumped on the program to chime in on the biggest retirement concerns for baby-boomers who are one year closer to retiring, and both Dennis Rodkin and Steve is checking in on the possibility of rent control being lifted from the state of Illinois which has even mayoral candidates concerned.