× WGN Radio Sports Reporter Adam Hoge: “The future about the Patriots is the big story of the NFL”

WGN Radio Sports Reporter Adam Hoge joins John Williams in a simulcast during his “Sports Central” stream. From Super Bowl LIII Radio Row, at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium, Adam gives his take on the starring players this Sunday. Plus, they talk Tony Romo and Cody Parkey.