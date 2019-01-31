Fans line up in front of a big screen to have their photo taken with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on display at the NFL Experience ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots in Atlanta, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
WGN Radio Sports Reporter Adam Hoge: “The future about the Patriots is the big story of the NFL”
Fans line up in front of a big screen to have their photo taken with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on display at the NFL Experience ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots in Atlanta, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
WGN Radio Sports Reporter Adam Hoge joins John Williams in a simulcast during his “Sports Central” stream. From Super Bowl LIII Radio Row, at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium, Adam gives his take on the starring players this Sunday. Plus, they talk Tony Romo and Cody Parkey.