× Walter Payton’s ‘Man of the Year’ Award with Jarret Payton, Keeping Warm with a Northwestern ER Doctor, Bill Griffeth (CNBC Nightly Business Report), SNL’s Importance to the cultural zeitgeist and more! | Hannah & Fred [Full Show (Jan 31)]

Tonight on WGN Radio’s Nightside, hosts Hannah Stanley and Fred Weintraub take over the airwaves! To answer the tough questions about the cold they welcome on Northwestern ER doctor, Dr. Viglione and veterinarian Dr. Diana Campos to explain the medical side of getting chilly. Then, Bill Griffeth (CNBC Nightly Business Report) joins Hannah and Fred to talk about his historic career his impact on financial journalism and reporting. Bill now adds author to his stunning resume as he promotes his new book, “Stranger in My Genes” about a personal secret that led to an incredible story. There’s a great podcast out there where guests share where they’d love to travel to…we bring on host Steven Schalowitz to tell us all about “The One Way Ticket Show “. Then, Chicago is home to Saturday Night Live’s exhibit at The Broadcast Museum so, to tell us all about it and SNL’s historic run we welcome Justin Kulovsek. Lastly, with the Super Bowl coming up – one of the most cherished award during the week is Walter Payton’s ‘Man of the Year’ Award – we call up Jarret Payton to discuss the importance of this trophy. All this and more!