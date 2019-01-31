Video: Ed Farmer in the PPG Paints Green Room

White Sox radio play-by-play announcer and Chicago’s very own, Ed Farmer, sits down in the PPG Paints Green Room. He discusses some of his favorite memories in the broadcast booth as well as his playing days at St. Rita’s. He also has a recommendation for what you should eat the next time you’re at Guaranteed Rate Field.