White Sox radio play-by-play announcer and Chicago’s very own, Ed Farmer, sits down in the PPG Paints Green Room. He discusses some of his favorite memories in the broadcast booth as well as his playing days at St. Rita’s. He also has a recommendation for what you should eat the next time you’re at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Video: Ed Farmer in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Richard Roeper in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Eddie Brill in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Kevin Bozeman in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Ryan Dempster in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Ed Farmer remembers President George H.W. Bush: “He had a way of persuasion that [people] weren’t used to”
-
-
Video: Speed Interview with the cast of “Kinky Boots”
-
Video: Kathy Hart in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
White Sox announcer Ed Farmer talks SoxFest 2019
-
Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.24.19: Be Careful Out There
-
White Sox Weekly: Farmer’s ’05 memories & Tim Anderson is giving back to the community
-
-
“I never seen anything like this in my life” White Sox announcer Ed Farmer reflects after escaping vicious California wildfire
-
White Sox Weekly: Harold in the HOF? Ron Kittle makes the case…
-
John Williams w/ Joe Brand Full Show (1/26/19): SoxFest 2019 From Hilton Chicago, First Base Coach Daryl Boston, Announcer Ed Farmer, WGN’s Pete McMurray, and White Sox color voice Darrin Jackson