Thought Leader Christy Pedersen: Avoiding Family Pitfalls in Retirement

Posted 7:36 AM, January 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:28AM, January 31, 2019

Many of us would do anything for our families and this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation with Christy Pedersen (Vice President and Financial Adviser at Whitenell – Part of Associated Bank) touched on how they can play a role in retirement yet also hinder it. Steve Grzanich introduced Christy into the Thought Leadership lineup discussing a recent whitepaper she wrote detailing how unexpected family demands later on in life can take a significant toll on retirement savings leaving retirees uncertain about the future.

 