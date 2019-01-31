× Thought Leader Christy Pedersen: Avoiding Family Pitfalls in Retirement

Many of us would do anything for our families and this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation with Christy Pedersen (Vice President and Financial Adviser at Whitenell – Part of Associated Bank) touched on how they can play a role in retirement yet also hinder it. Steve Grzanich introduced Christy into the Thought Leadership lineup discussing a recent whitepaper she wrote detailing how unexpected family demands later on in life can take a significant toll on retirement savings leaving retirees uncertain about the future.