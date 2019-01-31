× The Patti Vasquez Show 1.30.19 | “Groundhog Day” in Woodstock, Family Planning and Dr. Dingman returns

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Deputy Mayor of Woodstock Mike Turner drops by in-studio to talk about the upcoming festivities around Groundhog Day, including a walking tour of locations from the classic Bill Murray comedy, and other great events at the historic Woodstock Opera House.

Valerie Landis of Eggsperience talks modern planning for parenthood and the growing trend of women freezing their eggs.

Kenneth Jakubowski talks about the ridiculous prop bets on the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl.

Finally, iTunes psychic Dr. Dingman joins Patti on the phone to do a few psychic readings based on the last three songs you’ve heard.