× The Opening Bell 1/31/19: Waiting For The Gov’t Shutdown Dust To Settle Before Raising Rates

A new addition to the Associated Bank Thought Leader lineup as Christy Pedersen (Vice President and Financial Adviser at Whitenell – Part of Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to learn about the difficult situations one might encounter with family members (and how to solve them) when retirement is on the horizon or right around the corner. Greg McBride (Chief Financial Analyst at Bankrate.com) then recapped the Federal Reserve’s first meeting of the year and decided to hold off on raising rates due to the government shutdown, but how much did that really set us back in our economic progress?