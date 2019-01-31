× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.31.19: Polar Vortex, Super Bowl LIII, fired KDKA news producer

John Williams revisits the hot topic of the week, the freezing weather. Listeners call in with their experiences, and they answer some of John’s burning questions of the day. Then, WGN Radio Sports Reporter Adam Hoge joins in all the way from Atlanta at the Super Bowl LIII Radio Row. He shares his thoughts on some of the starring players set to play Sunday. And Michael Telek, the news producer fired from KDKA following a chyron label in which he called Tom Brady a “Known Cheater,” explains his thought process leading up to the chyron. Finally, John, Elif and listeners judge Ariana Grande’s latest tattoo mishap.