× Sports Central, Live From Radio Row Day 4: Brian Urlacher, Robbie Gould, and more!

Just as Adam Hoge was about to start his fourth day on Radio Row in Atlanta for Super Bowl 53, the Bears’ all-time leading scorer, Robbie Gould, stopped by the table. Adam asks Robbie if there is any bad blood with the organization and whether he’d consider returning to the team in the future. Brian Urlacher joins the show after that, and the legendary linebacker talks about what life is like as a Hall of Famer. Other guests include: Bears starting tight end, Trey Burton; former heavyweight boxing champ, Evander Holyfield; “Jimbo” Covert, who played tackle for the Bears when they won Super Bowl 20; and former Bears receiver, Earl Bennett.

