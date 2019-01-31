Roe Conn Full Show (1/31/19): Kendall Coyne responds to the Pierre McGuire controversy with class, Laura Ricketts endorses Susana Mendoza, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, January 31st, 2019:
Real Clear Politics Associate Editor AB Stoddard talks about the rift between President Trump and his intelligence chiefs, Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts endorses Susana Mendoza for mayor, Rep. Adam Kinzinger looks at what it will take to avert another government shutdown, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling reports on how Chicago faired during Polar Vortex 2019, Chicagoan/U.S. Gold Medal Olympian/NBCSN commentator Kendall Coyne talks about her incredible run in the NHL All-Star skills competition and sets the record straight about her relationship with Pierre McGuire, the Top Five@5 features Al Roker reacting to Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin’s ignorant comments about children dealing with dangerously cold weather, the crew from Mott St. & Mini Mott roll out a special Polar Vortex #CanarbleWagon, Richard Roeper reviews “Velvet Chainsaw” & “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes,” and Boo Ray performs from Studio G.
