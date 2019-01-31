× On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 1/5/19

Dane got the show ‘On The Road‘ by talking with food enthusiast, Andy Knapp all about Columbian food and travel. Listen as Andy tells us all the things we should experience and what to expect if we visit the warm and welcoming area of Columbia. Next Dane is joined on the air with star driver of Indy, Nascar and 5 time winner of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, Scott Pruett. Hear as Scott shares transition during his first year off the track with amazing wines from Pruett Vineyards and culinary events around the country with partner Lexus. Listen as Scott fills us in on the excitement of going back to Daytona as Grand Marshall and the honor of being recognized as one of the all time greats for IMSA as the series turns 50.

In the latter half of the show Dane is joined with Travel Channel star, Casey Webb. Listen as Casey tells us about what we should expect on this season of Man vs. Food. Next Dane talks with star of Cooking Channel’s “Food Truck Nation” Chef Brad Miller. Hear as this Chicagoland native shares his journey from family butcher shop to Food Truck TV star and the exciting adventures he is taking viewers on this season. Listen as Brad shares crazy cool dishes from trucks across America and his home base restaurant in LA, Inn at the Seventh Ray that is the most romantic spot in the city. As Dane brings the show to a close he talked about the hit Pixar movie Ratatouille with Blockbuster Blake Stubbs.