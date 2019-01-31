× On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 1/19/19

Dane Neal got the show “On The Road’ by chatting with Chicago Gourmet Chef Tony Priolo to talk all things food. Next Dane is joined with What’s Trending host, podcaster, actress and personality Shira Lazar to talk about the latest state of social media, trends and things to look forward to this year and also concerns over some ways media and marketing are moving. Hear as Shira shares her first car experiences and fills us in on her role as the star and “leading lady of unleaded” at gas station TV’s everywhere.

In the latter half of the show talked with Judy and Norm Mindel to talk all things travel. Both Judy and Norm will be joining Dane On The Road Saturday 2/2/19 as well so be sure to tune in. To close out the show Dane talks with racing legend Mario Andretti who shares his excitement of the upcoming season and especially the 50th Anniversary of his Indy 500 win. Hear as Mario fills us in on his amazing career in racing and a life story that is almost unbelievable…even to him! Listen as Mario talks about the making of an NBC documentary telling his life story and journey from Italy to super stardom. Dane and Mario talk about Andretti Winery, 20 years in Napa and making great wine and unforgettable experiences.