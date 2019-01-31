× On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 1/12/19

Dane Neal got the show “On The Road’ by chatting with Danielle Bennett aka Diva Q to talk tailgating tips, trends and living the Traeger lifestyle. Hear as Diva Q shares the benefits and versatility of pellet smoking and the satisfaction of teaching America on TV. Danielle shares her career, inspiration for her book and the excitement of traveling the world bring BBQ to places like Israel, Norway, New Zealand and many more! For more information on Diva Q, appearances, book, recipes and all the latest with Traeger, check out www.divaq.ca and www.treagergrills.com. Next Dane was joined with Chicago’s very own Travele Judon to share the excitement of being part of Worst Cooks on the Food Network. Hear as he fills us in on the reasons he wants to win, family stories and latest with his stand up comedy career. Travele gives us a behind the scenes look at the action on set and with Chefs Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence. See Travele Sundays at 8pm on the Food Network and check out episodes and cast at www.foodnetwork.com.

In the latter half of the show talked with our good friend Brian Gram over at the Volo Auto Museum to keep us updated about the new must see attractions over at the museum. Next, Dane is joined in studio with Lindsey Skeen, Kimberly Robinson, and Amy Howell so talk all things Indian and why you should make it your next road trip destination. To close out the show Dane talks with the one and only ultimate bacon guy, Seth Zurer and one of the many Chefs participating in this year’s Baconfest, Thai-Dang. Listen as the two tell Dane all about the delicious, mouth-watering, bacon filled foods that will be at this year’s Chicago Baconfest. For more information go to Baconfestchicago.com.