× Mayoral candidate Bill Daley: “Everything should be on the table[revenue].”

Mayoral candidate Bill Daley wants to be Chicago’s next mayor. He stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to talk about why he is the guy. He said he’s laid out a plan to go from 50 Aldermen to 15. He thinks everything is on the table revenue wise and that we can no longer kick the can down the road with regards to the pension issue.