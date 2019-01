× Cracking Cell Phone Addiction – Part Three

WGN’s Ryan Burrow talks with Catherine Price, author of the book “How to Break Up With Your Phone: The 30-Day Plan to Take Back Your Life.”

Catherine talks about when she realized her phone was taking over her life…It all started with doorknobs.

She talks about what lures people to certain apps. And she gives some practical tips on how to build a better relationship with your phone.