Congratulations to John Alfirevich & the team at Apply Chevy for winning TIME Dealer of the Year!!
John “Alfee” Alfirevich from Apple Chevrolet in Tinley Park joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes for a victory lap of sorts after being named the 2019 TIME Dealer of the Year. Roe & Anna discuss how Alfee’s commitment to community outreach and passion for business are the earmarks of this prestigious award. Congratulations to John and the entire Apple Chevy family!
