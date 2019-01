× Celebrate the Big Game with some sweet treats

A Super Bowl party is not complete without some sugary sweets! Chicago Bears Baker Sarah Touhy stopped by the Bill and Wendy show to share some of her game-winning recipes and treats.

Sarah’s blog: Special Edition: Recipes for the Big Game on Sunday!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.